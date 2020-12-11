Health experts were predicting that there would be a rise in coronavirus cases about two weeks after the Thanksgiving holiday, and that trend is beginning to be seen nationwide, statewide and locally.
The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard was not updated as of 5:30 p.m. Friday; last data shown was on Wednesday, Dec. 9, when there was a total of 1,076,547 COVID-19 cases among residents, for an increase of 54,193 from the previous week.
On one day alone, Dec. 9, there were 11,234 new cases which was the highest number of new cases in over a month.
There was a total of 19,591 resident deaths, an increase of 597 from last week’s reported 18,994.
A surge was being seen in Charlotte County which had 95 cases alone on Dec. 9. For the six-day period of Dec. 4 to Dec. 9, there was a total of 468 new cases, making the county’s total stand at 5,781 through Dec. 9.
Deaths from COVID-19 among Charlotte County residents also increased; 10 more people from Dec. 4 to Dec. 9 died from the virus, making the total death toll stand at 207.
In DeSoto County, which had a total of 2,556 cases, from Dec. 4 to Dec. 9 there were 91 new cases among residents, and also six more deaths, for a total of 41.
Sarasota County’s cases spiked on Dec. 9, with 161 new cases. The county, as of Dec. 9, had a total of 14,907 cases among residents; from Dec. 4 to Dec. 9 there were 896 new cases.
There were 421 deaths from COVID-19 in Sarasota County as of Dec. 9, which reflects an increase of 22 more people who have died from the virus.
Lee County showed high numbers of new cases for the same period of Dec. 4 to Dec. 9. The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard showed that the county had 32,636 cases among residents; for the six-day period ending Dec. 9 there were 1,787 new cases.
The death toll in Lee County stood at 610, reflecting an increase of 16 more lives lost over the previous week.
COVID-19 in schools
Schools throughout the state were also reporting higher numbers.
The Florida Education Association in its Safe School Report that’s published twice a week, has reported that Florida’s pediatric (children under 18) COVID-19 cases were more than 100,000 as of the last update on Dec. 8.
The statewide pediatric rate is 12.2%, and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends 5% as the upper threshold of testing for students to return to school, according to the FEA.
The FEA further reported that 56 counties have a positivity rate above 10%.
In Charlotte County, the FEA reported that Charlotte County has had 292 cases among students, and the positivity rate was 9.5%.
Sarasota County also had a 9.5% positivity rate; 1,169 students had tested positive as of Dec. 8.
DeSoto County showed 297 students testing positive, with a 15.2% positivity rate.
The FEA said that 51,741 Florida students in grades K-8 have tested positive since Aug. 10.
Of the 101,718 students testing positive for COVID-19, 1,000 were hospitalized. There were nine deaths — four occurred among children ages 14 to 17, three were among children ages 11 to 13, and two occurred in children 2 to 10.
While the FEA reported that 12 schools in the state had to close as a result of COVID-19, and that there were 901 classroom closings, none occurred in our area.
As of Friday, the Charlotte County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard showed that there were 39 new coronavirus cases from Dec. 4 to Thursday, Dec. 10. Cases occurred in the Babcock Neighborhood School (2), Baker Center (2), Charlotte Harbor Center (2), Charlotte High School (2), Charlotte Technical College (2), Deep Creek Elementary (1), Lemon Bay High School (2), Liberty Elementary (4), Neil Armstrong (5), Peace River (2), Port Charlotte High (5), Port Charlotte Middle School (1), Punta Gorda Middle School (3), Sallie Jones Elementary (3), The Academy (1), and Vineland Elementary (2).
DeSoto County Public Schools’ dashboard was not updated for the full week.
Sarasota County Schools reported 16 positive cases in the last 48 hours, and 45 individuals who were quarantined.
Among students testing positive as of Friday, there were 63 cases with students testing positive at North Port High School (3), Venice Elementary (1), and Venice High School (9).
Staff members testing positive and isolated were at North Port High School (2), Venice High School (2), and at Woodland Middle School (1).
Currently 818 students and 58 staff members have been contact traced and quarantined.
Since Aug. 31, 420 students and 119 staff members have tested positive at Sarasota Public Schools.
The Agency for Health Care Administration on Friday at 4 p.m. reported that there was a total of 316 patients hospitalized in Southwest Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.
The hospitalizations are as follow: Charlotte County, 78; DeSoto County, 6, Sarasota County, 103, and Lee County, 129.
The data also showed that Fawcett Memorial Hospital had all 19 of its ICU beds filled, and DeSoto had filled seven out of its total of 8. But it’s important to note that hospitals can convert other sections of the hospital into ICU units, and that patients in the ICU units do not necessarily have COVID-19.
