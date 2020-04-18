Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Saturday that schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our K-12 schools will continue distance learning for the duration of the school year," DeSantis said Saturday evening. "We've got pretty good momentum for distance learning... It's obviously not the ideal situation but given where we are in the school year, we felt that was the best decision to go forward."

There are more than 25,000 coronavirus cases and 748 deaths in Florida, as of Saturday evening.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments