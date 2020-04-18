Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Saturday that schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our K-12 schools will continue distance learning for the duration of the school year,” DeSantis said Saturday evening. “We’ve got pretty good momentum for distance learning … It’s obviously not the ideal situation but given where we are in the school year, we felt that was the best decision to go forward.”
Charlotte County Schools Superintendent Steve Dionisio sent a message to staff Saturday night about DeSantis’ order to keep schools closed.
“What that means for Charlotte County schools is we will continue in our current education model for the remainder of this school year, which concludes May 28th,” Dionisio said. “Again, the remainder of the school year will be in our E-learning format. As I get additional information, I will get it to you as soon as possible. Be safe and stay home.”
DeSantis originally hoped to reopen schools May 1, but COVID-19 continues to spread in the Sunshine State.
There were more than 25,000 coronavirus cases and 748 deaths in Florida, as of Saturday evening.
Since April 1, the first day in which more than 1,000 new cases were reported in a single day, Florida has seen a steady flow of new cases. Only four days since the beginning of the month registered fewer than 1,000 new cases.
There were 138 cases and 9 deaths in Charlotte County, 24 cases with 4 deaths in DeSoto County, and 279 cases and 23 deaths in Sarasota County. The virus is affecting children with the youngest positive case being an infant in Sarasota County, and 15 years old in Charlotte County. No children have been affected in DeSoto County, according to the Department of Health.
