The organization known for hosting grand openings and ribbon-cutting events for other businesses, is now getting ready to host its own. The DeSoto Chamber Board of Directors voted and approved a relocation plan for the DeSoto County Chamber of Commerce. The office, currently located at 16 S. Volusia Ave., Arcadia, will be moving down the street to 222 E. Oak St., in Mosaic’s DeSoto office.
Located at the corner of Oak and Hillsborough in the Arcadia Historic District, the beautifully restored building already provides office space for Mosaic's DeSoto-based community relations and permitting staff members. Starting on Sept. 14, the Chamber will be utilizing the first floor and will use Mosaic’s community room for its meetings and events.
“As a committed member of the DeSoto community, Mosaic is thrilled to welcome the Chamber into our space. Since we opened the office in 2012, we’ve invited the community in and today we’re taking another step by giving an important local organization a new home where they can continue to help our local business community thrive,” stated Heather Nedley, Public Affairs Manager, The Mosaic Company.
The Chamber has a long-standing relationship for over a decade with Mosaic. Mosaic is currently a Chamber Platinum Sponsor and Nedley is a former past chairwoman/president of the Chamber.
Debbie Wertz, Executive Director, DeSoto County Chamber of Commerce said, “I’m very excited about our new location. We will still be located in the heart of the community where we can continue to add value to our members and businesses.”
The move will take about two full weeks to complete and during that time the office will be closed. For more information, contact Debbie Wertz at chamber@desotochamberfl.com.
The DeSoto Chamber of Commerce, established in 1926, has approximately 250 member businesses and organizations. Its mission is to build a positive business environment while enhancing the community’s quality of life.
