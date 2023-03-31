Destination by Design cameraman Jon Black (left) films as Peace River Charters owner Zac Varner (right) and another employee feed Dale, a 13-foot alligator cared for at the Peace River Charters gator pens in Arcadia.
ARCADIA — DeSoto County officials want input from residents while rebranding the county’s tourism department.
The DeSoto County Economic Development and Tourism Department released a survey this week for local and surrounding communities seeking input about the county regarding tourism, as well as local business and economic development, according to a news release.
“The pride of DeSoto County lives in our people, our culture and our community,” DeSoto County Economic Development and Tourism Director Sondra Guffey said in the news release. “Great communities evolve and, as we grow and change, we are committed to keeping that historic, hometown feel.”
“To be sure our community grows together, we need our community’s input on how to present DeSoto County to those who are not familiar with us,” she added, “and that’s the goal of this survey … But we need to hear from you.”
The county has teamed up with marketing agency, Destination by Design, to take on the rebranding effort, focused on unifying the county’s identity for both tourism and economic development, the release noted.
DbD members have already visited DeSoto, interviewing residents and community leaders, as well as conducting focus groups.
The crew has also filmed local attractions, such as the Peace River — and all that comes with it — the Arcadia Championship Rodeo, downtown Arcadia, local restaurants and ranches, the Arcadia Municipal Airport, and more.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.