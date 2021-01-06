DeSoto County offered 500 Moderna vaccines Wednesday, on a first-come, first-serve basis. But unlike other parts of the state and nation where people camped out and waited in long lines, the operation went smoothly.
The program was organized by the Florida Department of Health, DeSoto County, and DeSoto County Emergency Management headed by Jeff Tambasco.
It was held at the Turner Agri Civic Center on NE Roan Street in Arcadia, and would remain open until the 500th person had passed through. The gates were closed some time after 11 a.m., after counters at the gates, who were clicking the number of people in each car wanting to get vaccinated, reached the 500 mark, said Tara Poulton, spokesperson for DeSoto County.
But fret not if you were unable to get a vaccination Wednesday; more vaccines are coming next week, said Mary Kay Burns, administrator for the Florida Department of Health DeSoto County.
The DOH was expected at any time to announce the next date and time for another vaccination program next week. Check The Daily Sun in print, and online for breaking news.
Although the flow of the crowd was orderly, there were some glitches before the gates were opened.
Ann Zumwalt, a retired registered nurse and her husband Dr. Michael Coppola, a retired physician, told of a possible scam outside in the street leading to the center.
They drove up from Bonita Springs, as they were unable to get the vaccine locally. Not wanting to get shut out this time, they arrived around 4:15 a.m. and idled their car on the side of the road. "A woman approached us dressed as a corporate executive," said Zumwalt. "I'm giving out numbers," Zumwalt said the woman told them, and handed them a number. "People waiting to get vaccinated were in their 70s and 80s," said Zumwalt, adding that the woman gave them false hope by saying, "If you have a number, you'll be fine."
Furthermore, the woman, who Poulton said she knew nothing about, told a number of people parked by the side of the road that they should "leave and use the bathroom; go to a restaurant," Zumwalt continued.
The mystery woman then disappeared into the crowd, and no one seemed to know who she was or where she came from.
Some time around 7 a.m. law enforcement arrived and told several, including Zumwalt and Coppola, that "there were no numbers," Zumwalt said. Then the deputies made the drivers to keep moving. Zumwalt said they kept driving around in circles until the gates opened at 9 a.m. She compared the scene to "musical chairs with cars." The first ones near the gates at 9 a.m. were the first ones who could enter, she said.
But overall, the experience was very positive, said Zumwalt. "They were very efficient, and they are so personable," Zumwalt, a healthcare professional herself, observed. "They clearly have a lot of confidence and know what they're doing."
The smiles on the faces, or at least, under the masks, were palpable. For Carolyn and Wayne Jalbert, snowbirds from New Hampshire who live part of the year in Nokomis, the vaccines mean freedom. Carolyn Jalbert said with some emotion that she hasn't seen her family in a year and a half.
She talked about taking her granddaughter, a high school freshman in Connecticut, skiing in Stowe (Vermont). She said she would also see her daughter, and other family members and friends. But first, she and her husband would take a trip to Key West after being in self-isolation for many months, after they receive their second dose.
Todd Fiala, a paramedic with Brewster Ambulance Services, administered Carolyn Jalbert's shot, while April Ruethemann, R.N., gave Wayne what many were calling the "shot of freedom."
For Chris and Cindy Goumas, the shot meant that they would be able to see grandchildren. Cindy said she has nine grandchildren who live in South Carolina, Connecticut and New Hampshire.
After the first hour, 90 vaccines had been given out, said Poulton. Those who were vaccinated were escorted to a waiting area where they would sit for 15 to 30 minutes to ensure that they weren't experiencing any side effects from the vaccine.
There were cones set up leading into the building, and small groups were led to the door, where they stood about six feet apart. Poulton said that the county, DOH and emergency management were following CDC guidelines of social distancing. And everyone wore a mask.
Many who came to the center were not from DeSoto County. Unable to get the vaccine locally, they came to Arcadia with hopes of becoming immune to a virus that has taken the lives of more than 22,000 Floridians as of Tuesday. Nationally, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of some 360,000 Americans.
That is why many were willing to travel many miles, some with oxygen tanks, and arrive early with hopes of being one of the 500 who would receive the vaccine.
Lou Anne and Gary Ford, seasonal residents who spend their time between Michigan and Punta Gorda, expressed gratitude. Lou Anne said that when she wakes up, the reality of the pandemic hits her. She said, "now there is hope," referring to the vaccine. One of the first thing they plan to do is visit friends in Austin, and visit their daughter in Montana, who they haven't seen in a year.
For DeSoto's DOH chief, it couldn't have been a better day, said Mary Kay Burns, herself a registered nurse with multiple degrees. "We have great team members; this is a happy and exciting day here."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.