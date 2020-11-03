ARCADIA — DeSoto County has a new superintendent of schools. Republican candidate Bobby Bennett defeated Democratic incumbent Adrian Cline in Tuesday’s general election.
Cline served as superintendent in the county for almost 30 years − 1988 to 2012 and again in 2016 to now.
Bennett also spent around 30 years in the school system as a teacher, coach and school administrator.
“I couldn’t have won this without a good God and a lot of people that helped us along the way,” said Bennett, who watched results come in at home with his family. “I grew up in Arcadia and was one of the poor kids. I just want to help these kids to get a chance to be successful.
“The previous superintendent had a long, long tenure,” Bennett continued. “I’ve got big shoes to fill and I want to do the best that I can in filling those shoes and advance the district.”
General election results showed Bennett with 6,567 votes (53.4%) over Cline’s 5,728 (46.6%), according to the DeSoto County Supervisor of Elections Office.
“I certainly respect the voters of DeSoto and we will start the process of the transition at this point,” said Cline, who watched the results come in at DeSoto’s County Commission meeting room.
“I congratulate Bobby Bennett and his win and we will now move forward to transition the district.”
Bennett, who will be sworn into office Nov. 17, said he wants to create a smooth transition.
“I want to take the first 100 days and really dig into everything with the district,” Bennett said. “I want to look at personnel − everything − and not rush to any decisions. I’m not going to try to reinvent the wheel the first 100 days in office.
“I want to see how folks work together and in the schools and visit with people and get some of their opinions who are on the ground.”
OTHER DESOTO RESULTSRoughly 71% of DeSoto’s 17,819 registered voters participated in the general election with 12,700 ballots collected.
Early voting accounted for 5,921 votes with 3,463 as mail-in ballots for a total 9,384, or 50%, of DeSoto voters submitting ballots before Election Day.
DeSoto County Sheriff
Democratic incumbent James F. Potter, who has served as sheriff since 2016, will retain that position with 6,849 votes (55.3%) over Republican challenger William J. Delaney’s 5,546 (44.7%).
DeSoto County Supervisor of Elections
Democratic incumbent Mark Negley, who has served in the role since 2000, won over Republic candidate Brian Burns with 7,228 votes (58.8%) against 5,069 (41.2%) for Burns.
DeSoto County Tax Collector
Republican candidate Debra L. Burtscher won over Democratic candidate Esmeralda Manriquez for the position of tax collector with 7,266 votes (58.8%) against 5,084 (41.2%) for Manriquez.
Both the candidates were longtime employees for current County Tax Collector Kathryn J. Hill, who opted not to run for a new term.
Arcadia City Council
Two district seats were up for grabs in the 2020 general election for the nonpartisan City Council race.
Incumbent Robert W. Heine, Jr., and James (Mike) Hall won the two seats with Hall taking the most votes with 1,092 (35.4%) and Heini in second with 1,038 votes (33.7%).
The second became available when current City Council Member Jaccarie Simons chose not to run for a new term.
Candidate Ronald Collins was last with 954 votes (30.9%).
