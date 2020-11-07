Two DeSoto County Sheriff's deputies were injured early Saturday when a man hit them with his car.
The deputies had responded to a domestic disturbance in the area of Northwest Howard Street, where a female reported she was injured.
"As our deputies arrived on scene they located the male suspect who then attempted to flee in a motor vehicle. While doing so, he struck both deputies with his vehicle, which resulted in both being injured," states the Sheriff's Office on its Facebook page.
One deputy shot at the suspect's vehicle, which caused him to stop, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies arrested the suspect, who was then taken to the DeSoto County Jail.
"Both deputies are doing fine and are receiving treatment at (DeSoto Memorial Hospital)," according to the Sheriff's Office.
