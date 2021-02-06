A 52-year-old Fort Myers man died in a crash Friday evening on State Road 31 near Bermont Road in south Charlotte County.
The crash also caused serious injuries to a 61-year-old Orlando motorist, and Florida Highway Patrol troopers want information about a third driver who may have caused the crash.
The crash took place around 6:15 p.m. Friday.
An unknown driver, possibly behind the wheel of a sport utility vehicle like a Lincoln, was traveling northbound on S.R. 31 — passing a line of other northbound vehicles.
The 52-year-old Fort Myers was driving a pickup south on S.R. 31 when he "took evasive action to the right and traveled off the road to avoid a head-on collision" with the unknown SUV. The Fort Myers man lost control of the pickup, which then ultimately collided with the Orlando driver's SUV.
The unknown SUV driver left the scene of the crash.
The Fort Myers driver was taken to Bayfront Health Punta Gorda, where he died. The Orlando driver was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone with information about the driver of the unknown SUV is asked to call Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP (*347) or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.
