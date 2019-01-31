The DeSoto County Education Foundation, Inc., recently hosted its annual employee recognition event, A Night Among the Stars, for employees of the School District of DeSoto County. Supt. Adrian H. Cline at the Turner Center congratulated all of the nominees.
The six countywide nominees for the 2020 DeSoto County Teacher of the Year, five Rookie Teacher of the Year nominees, and fifteen School Related Employee of the Year nominees were all recognized for their commitment to DeSoto county education and career excellence.
Kayla Patton (West Elementary School) was awarded the 2020 DeSoto County Teacher of the Year. She was presented with a $5,000 check from the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union. A $1,000 check, funded by the Suncoast Credit Union, was presented to the DeSoto County Rookie Teacher of the Year, Kathryn McDonald (Memorial Elementary School). Winner of the School Related Employee of the Year, Elizabeth Vollmer (Finance Department), was presented with a $2,500 check from the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union. Other sponsors of this event included Mosaic, Albritton Insurance Services, the School District of DeSoto County and VALIC.
Another outstanding group of teachers were also recognized for being named FLDOE 2017-2018 High Impact Teacher. To be included in the list, teachers were scored by their VAM, or value added means, which measures the amount of impact a teacher’s instruction has on student learning. High Impact scores consist of the three previous school years. The 2017-2018 list is based on data from 2014-2015, 2015-2016, and 2016-2017.
The following teachers were recognized at the event: Jayne Arrington, Asya Bond, Cynthia Cluas, Michelle Doughty, Teresa Johnson, Michael Kaluzavich, Ivelisse Mendez-Soto, Emily Morris, Eric Shea, Deanna Smith, Jennifer Swartz, and Jeffrey Wildt.
To learn more about the DeSoto County Education Foundation, Inc. programs to recognize the contributions of outstanding classroom teachers and education support personnel, visit www.desotoeducation foundation.com.
