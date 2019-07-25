^pBy PRISCILLA MCDANIEL

It’s Friday afternoon and the children at the DeSoto County library are to find three aliens that had been spotted by library staff. It was Alien Quest time!

The library’s Liz Coronado made us all special agents and split the the participants into three groups: blue, purple and green. We had to wear our special-agent badge so they knew we weren’t imposters and not aliens posing as humans. We were given our mission (if we chose to accept it, ha-ha) of finding the clues and capturing the aliens.

Clues were all around the library, even outside. Envelopes had a color-coded number on them, so if it was a blue one, you knew it was for the blue team and so on. We found the first one and were on our way.

Oh, I was on the Blue special agent team. They did a fantastic job on the clues, and I have to admit I enjoyed it as much as the children.

Purple agents were the first to find their alien, then the blue and lastly the green. We were all given a glow-in-the-dark alien for our efforts.

I enjoyed the Alien Quest and look forward to going back to the library for another fun activity.

Nuff said ... it’s my happy place!

If you go

DeSoto County library

125 N Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia

http://myhlc.org, 863-993-4851

