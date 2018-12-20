While others were sleeping or getting in some Christmas shopping, over 4,000 individuals from surrounding counties on Dec. 15 congregated at Sarasota National Cemetery to celebrate the placement of national wreaths on designated gravesites.
Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day ceremonies are conducted to:
Remember our fallen U.S. soldiers
Honor those who serve
Teach children the value of freedom
This year the Wreaths Across America’s theme was “Be Their Witness—represent those who fought for us and honor their lives forever.” Some gravesites were excluded if requested by surviving family.
This tribute started as the vision of one man. Morrill Worcester in 1992 was inspired from a childhood experience to donate wreaths from the holidays to all gravesites at Arlington National Cemetery. Worcester then was a 12-year-old paperboy from Maine when he won a trip to Washington, D.C. Arlington made a lasting impression; seeing the many who made sacrifices for this country so that the rest of us may have freedom. From that humble beginning to now, there are wreath tributes conducted in all 50 states, at sea and abroad. For example, wreath ceremonies in Florida were held in 45 locations including the nine Florida National Cemeteries: Barrancas National Cemetery (NC) in Pensacola; Bay Pines NC in St. Petersburg; Cape Canaveral NC in Mims; Florida NC in Bushnell, Jacksonville NC; Sarasota NC; South Florida NC in Lake Worth; St. Augustine NC and the Tallahassee NC.
At Sarasota National Cemetery over 16,500 wreaths were sponsored by youth organizations, military groups, churches, businesses, family members and other groups and individuals. These many volunteers, including those from DeSoto County, placed a gravesite wreath. For each wreath placed, the volunteer stood before the marker, called out the name of the veteran, and thanked them for their service. It was both a tearful and joyful day for all who attended.
The ceremony on Saturday was at the Patriot Plaza, an attractively designed 2,800-seat amphitheater surrounded by commissioned art, including photography from many of the wars/conflicts, as well as humanitarian efforts. sarasotawreaths.com, wreathsacrossamerica.org
