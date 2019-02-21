Topic: Skywarn spotters … boots on the ground with an eye on the sky
Many Americans feel the effects of severe weather every year. To obtain critical weather information, NOAA’s National Weather Service, part of the U.S. Department of Commerce, established Skywarn with partner organizations.
Skywarn is a volunteer program with nearly 290,000 trained severe weather spotters. These volunteers help keep their local communities safe by providing timely and accurate reports of severe weather to the National Weather Service, or the NWS. Although Skywarn spotters provide essential information for all types of weather hazards, the main responsibility of a Skywarn spotter is to identify and describe severe local storms. In the average year, 10,000 severe thunderstorms, 5,000 floods and more than 1,000 tornadoes occur across the United States. These events threaten lives and property. Since the program started in the 1970s, the information provided by Skywarn spotters, coupled with Doppler radar technology, improved satellite and other data, and has enabled NWS to issue more timely and accurate warnings for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and flash-floods.
Skywarn storm-spotters are part of the ranks of citizens who form the nation’s first line of defense against severe weather. There can be no finer reward than to know that their efforts have given communities the precious gift of time—seconds and minutes that can help save lives. While the main role of a storm-spotter is to be their community’s first line of defense against dangerous storms, they also provide important information to NWS, warning forecasters who make critical warning decisions. Storm-spotters play a critical role because they can see things that radar and other technological tools cannot, and this ground truth is critical in helping the NWS perform our primary mission ... to save lives and property.
As part of the DeSoto County Storm Ready community re-certification process, DeSoto County Emergency Management is hosting a FREE Skywarn Spotter class on (Friday) March 1, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. The class will be held at the Emergency Operations Center, 2200 NE Roan St., Arcadia, in front of the Turner Center. To register, simply email eoc@desotobocc.com, or call 863-993-4837. Everyone is welcome to attend and there is no obligation.
For questions or more information about all the emergency management programs available in DeSoto County, please call 863-993-4831, or email eoc@desotobocc.com.
Get emergency alerts by email, text or directly to your phones by signing up for “DeSoto Alerts,” a free service provided by DeSoto County Emergency Management, on our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/DesotoEM/. Click on the blue SIGN UP button to register and “Like” our page while you are there.
Remember, the 2019 hurricane season is only 13 weeks away. Do not wait until there is a storm coming to start your preparations, because disasters of all types can occur at any time. Here is this week’s shopping list for your kit. Shopping lists are just a guide. Please adjust to your family’s needs. Always check expiration dates. Make the item last as long as possible (at least through Nov. 30) and be sure to check in next week for our next shopping list.
Things to doEstablish an out-of-state contact.
Items to purchase (per person):
1 gallon water
1 can meat
1 canned fruit
1 can vegetables
1 box quick energy snacks
This list was adapted from a series by Candi Kelly, Manatee County Emergency Management.
Brian Newhouse is emergency management coordinator for DeSoto County Emergency Management
