Emergency management is a business of networks and relationships. It is far better to know who you can call for assistance or a resource prior to an incident than to meet for the first time at 3 a.m. in the middle of a highway in the pouring rain.
It is for this very reason that emergency managers strive to facilitate responders of all disciplines to train together in a joint environment. The events of Sept. 11, 2001, accentuated the need for responders to work together, as one team, like the way the military works as one force. Gone are the days of agencies that won’t work together, communicate with each other or share information and resources. Agencies now participate in multi-disciplinary working groups and task forces made up of a myriad of both traditional responders such as firefighters and law-enforcement officers, and non-traditional responders such as public-health officials, utility workers, and even school-board officials, to name just a few.
Here in DeSoto County, our responders truly take this concept to heart. The DeSoto County Multi-Agency All Hazards Exercise Planning Team is composed of representatives from Emergency Management, the DeSoto Sheriff’s Office and Arcadia P.D., DeSoto Fire-Rescue, administrators with the DeSoto Board of County Commissioners, the DeSoto Health Department, DeSoto Memorial Hospital, the DeSoto school district and various other local entities. They are actively planning an exercise designed to test the plans and capabilities of the county’s responders by pushing the limits of their ability to respond to a large-scale incident. The information gleaned from these exercises will be compiled into an after-action report and improvement plan which will guide the teams’ future endeavors, all in an effort to improve capabilities and make DeSoto County one of the safest communities in southwest Florida.
For questions or more information about the Emergency Management programs available in DeSoto County, call 863-993-4831, or email eoc@desotobocc.com.
Get emergency alerts by email, text or directly to your phones by signing up for “DeSoto Alerts,” a free service provided by DeSoto County Emergency Management, on our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/DesotoEM/. Click on the blue SIGN UP button to register and “Like” our page while you are there.
Remember that hurricane season is only 15 weeks away. Do not wait until there is another storm coming to start your preparations, because disasters can occur at any time. Here is this week’s shopping list for your kit. Shopping lists are just a guide. Please adjust to your family’s needs. Always check expiration dates. Make the item last as long as possible (at least through Nov. 30) and be sure to check in next week for our next shopping list.
Stock up on these items
1 large can/bottle of juice
1 jar jelly/jam
1 jar peanut butter
1 box dry cereal
1 box crackers
1 canned fruit/per person
2 rolls toilet paper
This list was adapted from a series by Candi Kelly, Manatee County Emergency Management.
Brian Newhouse is emergency management coordinator for DeSoto County Emergency Management.
