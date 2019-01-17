What is emergency management, anyway?
Everyone knows what to expect from the fire department and law-enforcement agencies, or when they call for an ambulance. Most people even know what the dogcatcher does—but did you know there is an organization whose sole purpose is to support all the first-responders as well as the citizens in all kinds of emergencies? It’s called emergency management, and they do so much more than just hurricanes.
Emergency management agencies around the country, and even the world, can trace our roots back to the old Civil Defense units that were so prevalent during WW II and the Cold War. They were tasked with supporting their communities during emergencies of all kinds through various specialty units. Civil Defense units had firefighters, police officers, doctors, nurses, and even coast-watchers that scanned the sky and seas for enemies of all types, all of whom were volunteers from all walks of life.
Well, times they are a-changing, and so have the hazards and methods emergency managers use to face them. The primary purpose of the DeSoto County Emergency Management Department is to support and coordinate the local response to disasters that may occur in the county that could overwhelm the resources of local authorities. DeSoto County manages an array of “all-hazards” events, ranging from HAZMAT spills, brushfires or terrorist events, all the way to the ever-present threat of hurricanes and other natural disasters. They plan for anything and everything natural, man-made or technological that could possibly disrupt the lives of the citizens of DeSoto County.
It has been said that all disasters start and end locally. It doesn’t matter how large a disaster becomes, it is the first responsibility of local government to protect its citizens and facilitate a return to normalcy. If the disaster becomes too big for local resources to handle, a request is made to regional partners in the form of mutual-aid agreements and then to Florida’s Division of Emergency Management. In the case of a widespread disaster that even the state cannot handle, the governor then asks the president for a federal disaster declaration and FEMA brings the full capabilities of the federal government to the event. All levels of government work together to prepare for, prevent, respond to, recover from, and mitigate against the effects of disasters.
Now that you know some of the responsibilities of emergency managers and the local governments, here are a few things you as citizens are responsible for.
You should always have a plan to react to disasters and you should always have a disaster kit, which is the entire point of this series of articles. The most important thing you should do is to listen to and follow the recommendations of emergency officials. Always take charge of your own safety and that of your family and loved ones; if you are not a part of the solution, you are actually part of the problem.
Remember, shopping lists are just guides to help you develop your family’s disaster kits. Every family and situation is different, so please adjust the lists for your family’s unique needs and check back next week for more tips to help you improve your family’s ability to survive and thrive.
Week 2
Items to purchase:
Flashlight and batteries
Heavy-duty work gloves
Plastic safety goggles
Pliers
Screwdriver
Utility knife
Locking pliers
- This list was adapted from a series by Candi Kelly, Manatee County Emergency Management
For questions or more information about the emergency management program in DeSoto County, call 863-993-4831 or email eoc@desotobocc.com. Get emergency alerts by email, text or directly to phones by signing up for “DeSoto Alerts,” a free service provided by DeSoto County Emergency Management: www.facebook.com/DesotoEM. Click on the blue sign-up button to register and “like” the page while you’re there.
Brian Newhouse is emergency management coordinator with DeSoto County Emergency Management.
