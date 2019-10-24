Landon Contreras

Second-grader, Ms. Maria Gonzalez

Landon was nominated by NES cafeteria manager Ms. Susan Bair, who observed on several occasions Landon being helpful and polite to others. Landon does the right thing without wanting to be noticed. 

Austin Rachel

Fifth-grader, Ms. Nancy Jones

Austin was nominated by the entire fifth-grade team, relaying that Austin each day displays a positive attitude towards learning, his peers and teachers.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments