Landon Contreras
Second-grader, Ms. Maria Gonzalez
Landon was nominated by NES cafeteria manager Ms. Susan Bair, who observed on several occasions Landon being helpful and polite to others. Landon does the right thing without wanting to be noticed.
Austin Rachel
Fifth-grader, Ms. Nancy Jones
Austin was nominated by the entire fifth-grade team, relaying that Austin each day displays a positive attitude towards learning, his peers and teachers.
