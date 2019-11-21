Emma Childs
Second-grade, Ms. Christine Moss
Emma was nominated by her teachers, Ms. Defeo and Ms. Moss, who stated Emma listens carefully to instructions and gets to work immediately. Emma is well-behaved, helpful and respectful.
Monica Carranza-Villeda
Fourth-grade, Ms. Rachel Musselwhite
Monia was nominated by her teacher, Ms. Musslewhite, who stated that although Monica is quiet and shy, she demonstrates characteristics of compassion, honesty, leadership and good citizenship.
