Three DeSoto County High School standout athletes signed letters of intent to attend Florida colleges, where the trio will participate in track-and-field or running sports. Signings on Monday included Aleaha Richardson, selected to attend Warner University on a women’s track scholarship, Nate Maybell, also selected by the Warner men’s track-and-field team, and Cameron Spielman, a cross-country athlete selected by Florida National University. Congratulations to these athletes, their families, coaches and teammates.
