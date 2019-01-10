DeSoto County: Resolve to keep your kids healthy

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, nearly 1 in 5 children are obese, and in Florida that ratio is even higher, with 1 in 4 kids facing obesity. To help battle rising obesity rates, national health leaders are partnering up to teach children how to properly prepare healthy home-cooked meals—a skill they can stick with for many years to come.
To that end, the American Heart Association and the Orlando Health Heart Institute teamed up with the After School All-Stars program for a cook-off competition to teach local Orlando middle school students cooking tips and tricks, in addition to valuable life skills such as leadership, responsibility and teamwork through friendly competition and demonstrations.
Perhaps the best part of the competition came after the five-week course was complete. Now equipped with the knowledge, children are leading the way when it comes to cooking in their households. Alejandro Rivera, for example, now spends quality time with his mother, Yetsenia, every evening cooking nutritious dinners. This is something that program leaders hope carries into generations to come, ultimately leading to fewer heart attacks, strokes and other preventable chronic diseases.
These practices will help parents in DeSoto County, as well. Resolve this year to focus on the health of the children in your life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.