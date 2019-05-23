DeSoto district gets $5,000, used for literacy instruction

The School District of DeSoto County has been awarded a one-year, $5,000 grant for the implementation of a health literacy program to benefit its Adult Education, ESOL, and family literacy students.
This grant, awarded by Florida Blue Foundation and the Florida Literacy Coalition, will integrate health and nutrition information into the classes being offered at the Family Service Center. The focus is to help students acquire the knowledge, literacy skills, and resources that will help them navigate the medical system and make informed health decisions.
“Students at the Family Service Center were thrilled to learn that their school had been selected to receive this grant once again. We have no doubt that the information learned as a result of this initiative will not only create lasting benefits for our students but for their families as well,” said Kathy Severson, director of Career, Technology and Adult Education, for the School District of DeSoto County. “We are very grateful for the continued support and generosity of Florida Blue Foundation and the Florida Literacy Coalition.”
There is a growing recognition among health care providers and adult educators around the country that limited English language and literacy skills can have a significant impact on one’s health. According to the National Adult Assessment of Literacy, 14 percent of Americans cannot comprehend basic health information. The study indicates that health illiteracy is especially prevalent among: 1) adults who did not complete high school, with 49 percent having below basic health literacy, and 2) foreign-born adults who speak English as their second language.
People who lack literacy and health literacy skills are much more likely to use medications incorrectly, have at least one chronic disease, spend more time in the hospital, and are four times more likely to have poor health than people with higher health literacy skills. The potential for cost savings and improved health outcomes are significant. Adult education, literacy and family literacy programs can play an important role in helping people to acquire these skills.
“At Florida Blue and the Florida Blue Foundation, our mission is to help people and communities achieve better health,” said Susan Towler, vice president, Florida Blue Foundation. “By partnering with the Florida Literacy Coalition and supporting the Florida Health Literacy Grant Initiative, we are making an impact and creating sustainable change throughout our communities.”
The Florida Health Literacy Initiative provides training, resources and funding to assist Florida ESOL and family literacy programs to integrate health education into their instruction. The objective is to help students develop basic literacy and English language skills while gaining information to make informed choices regarding their health and nutrition.
“The continued support of this Initiative reflects Florida Blue Foundation’s strong commitment to helping adult learners, many who are new to this country, become informed health advocates for themselves and their families,” said Greg Smith, executive director for the Florida Literacy Coalition. “We are excited to partner with Florida Blue and this year’s grant recipients to help adult learners throughout our state achieve better health through education.”
The Family Service Center is one of 14 grant recipients selected for the 11th grant year of this statewide initiative. Other recipients include: Adult Literacy League; Atlantic Technical College, Arthur Ashe Jr. Campus; Broward County Public Schools; Collier County Adult Education; El Sol, Jupiter’s Neighborhood Resource Center; Families of the Treasure Coast; Hands Together for Haitians; Language Learning Center at Maitland Presbyterian Church; Learn to Read of St. Johns County; Literacy Council of Sarasota; Miami Dade College-Hialeah Campus; Sarasota Family YMCA; and United Food Bank of Plant City.
