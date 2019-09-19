Two scholars to be chosen
The Suncoast Schools Credit Union Foundation is partnering with the DeSoto County Education Foundation to offer two of $2,000 scholarship awards to high school graduates in the Class of 2020. Class of 2020 high school graduates in Suncoast Credit Union’s 21-county service territory have the opportunity to apply for financial support to continue their education, thanks to a $116,000 investment in scholarships by the Tampa-based credit union’s Foundation.
Applications open Nov. 15 and are available at www.desotoeducationfoundation.com.
Meet Amber Blosser
Amber Blosser is a first-year AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) teacher at DeSoto Middle School. She was born and raised in DeSoto County. Mrs. Blosser said she came back to DeSoto County to teach because she wanted to give back to the community that helped shape her into the person she is today. She began college at St. Thomas University on a softball scholarship and was a biology major. She moved to Norfolk, Va., to attend Old Dominion University and received her bachelor’s in physical education from in 2018. AVID is working on a big project called “Fun Fridays,” which students will participate in every other Friday.
So far it has been a great motivator for students to turn in their assignments. Ninety percent of the class must turn in each assignment for the class to participate. AVID will also work on the college pennant research project this year. This project is important because it will get the students to begin thinking about their futures and what it is that they plan to do after high school.
Mrs. Blosser’s biggest highlight so far this year has been when she was working with a student who was struggling with a concept and then all of a sudden the student got this “Ah-ha” moment, and their face just lit up. Mrs. Blosser is also volunteering her time to help coach the Lady Bulldogs softball team as a pitching coach, and she says she is enjoying every minute of it.
Nocatee students of the month
Meet Noctatee Elementary’s finest. Youngsters named students of the month for September are:
Sofia Guillen, first-grader in Ms. Susan Charbonneau’s class
Sofia is kind and considerate, loves to learn and is always ready to help anyone in need.
Heidy Terrones-Rivera, third-grader in Ms. Keyla Hechavarria’s class
Heidy is a stellar student role model for her peers.
Jesus Cortez-Garcia, kindergartener in Ms. Renee Tanner’s class
Jesus demonstrates compassion for his peers. He is the first student to helping, working, cleaning, escorting, translating and comforting students and teachers.
Dalia Mendoza, first-grader in Ms. Kim Longenecker’s class
Dalia is a caring and respectful student with outstanding behavior.
