DeSoto Students of the Month, 03/14/19

DeSoto County High School students of the month are: Cassandra Palafox-Herrera (left), Ty Johnson and Maria Garcia. Not pictured is senior Arturo Silos. The teens are recognized at monthly DeSoto County Chamber of Commerce early-birds for its membership. The next such event is April 4 at the Habitat for Humanity Restore beginning at 8 a.m. Congratulations to these outstanding young adults.

