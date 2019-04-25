Merriam-Webster defines mitigation as the process or result of making something less severe, dangerous, painful, harsh, or damaging. In emergency management circles, mitigation is the effort to reduce loss of life and property by lessening the impact of disasters.
In order for mitigation to be effective, we need to take action now—before the next disaster—to reduce human and financial consequences later (analyzing risk, reducing risk, and insuring against risk). Effective mitigation requires that we all understand local risks, address the hard choices, and invest in long-term community well-being. Without mitigation actions, we jeopardize our safety, financial security and self-reliance.
According to a study released by the National Institute of Building Sciences in January, for every dollar invested in disaster mitigation, society saves six dollars in recovery and rebuilding after a disaster. The report highlights significant savings from mitigation in terms of safety, property protection and continuity when communities are struck by river or coastal flooding, hurricanes, earthquakes, or wildfires. In the case of river floods, the savings are as much as a $7-to-$1 benefit for proactive mitigation steps such as acquiring or demolishing flood-prone buildings, raising structures, and building above the level of freeboard required by building codes.
In accordance with Florida Statute 252, the DeSoto Board of County Commissioners has appointed a Local Mitigation Strategy (LMS) Working Group. Composed of a cross-section of citizens, business leaders and county and city employees, the LMS working group is charged with updating the LMS plan, ranking mitigation projects, applying for funding, and educating the public on the advantages of mitigation.
There are several federal programs that focus on mitigation, the most well known being the Federal Flood Insurance Program, the goal of which is to provide insurance against floods and to mitigate the effects of the same through improved building standards and requirements to be insured. Additionally, property that historically floods on multiple occasions may be bought and turned into green spaces or mitigation parks.
For questions or more information about emergency management programs available in DeSoto County, please call 863-993-4831, or email eoc@desotobocc.com. Get emergency alerts by email, text or directly to your phones by signing up for “DeSoto Alerts,” a free service provided by DeSoto County Emergency Management, on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DesotoEM/. Click on the blue SIGN UP button to register, and “Like” our page while you are there.
Remember, the 2019 hurricane season is only five weeks away. Do not wait until there is a storm coming to start your preparations, because disasters of all types can occur at any time.
Here is this week’s shopping list for your kits. Shopping lists are just a guide. Please adjust to your family’s needs. Always check expiration dates. Make the item last as long as possible (at least through Nov. 30), and be sure to check next week for our next shopping list.
Brian Newhouse is emergency management coordinator for DeSoto County Emergency Management
Items to purchase (per person):
Assorted containers with lids
Manual can opener
Assorted safety pins
Ice chest
Spare glasses or contact supplies
This list was adapted from a series by Candi Kelly, Manatee County Emergency Management
