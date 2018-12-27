If ever there’s an emergency and we need to call for an ambulance, you hope that you’re getting the best trained first-response team available.
Well, this is a short story about how that training happens.
Every month the entire First Response Team under the direction of Kevin Easton, training officer with DeSoto County Fire/Rescue, sets aside one day for instruction. The classes usually cover how to identify and treat stroke, cardiac arrest and heart attacks.
This month I witnessed the “Advanced Airway Management” class.
When I walked into the room, I noticed a dozen pig tracheas and lungs spaced out on the tables. Kevin explained: “The team was learning advanced procedures, they were performing cricothyrotmys.
“This procedure is done when we can’t insert a tube into a patient’s mouth. We cut a hole in the trachea and insert a tube to pump air into their lungs. The anatomy of a pig closely resembles a human, so we use pig organs to replicate the procedure as closely as possible.”
DeSoto County Fire/Rescue places a high priority on training ... and using the very latest lifesaving equipment. That should reassure all of us that we will be getting the best emergency treatment possible, if needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.