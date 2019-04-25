South Florida State College’s Museum of Florida Art and Culture (MOFAC) honored the winners of its annual juried Student Art Show during a reception and ceremony on April 18 in Avon Park.
The awards ceremony recognized drawings, paintings, photography, and a range of other artwork students created during their studies in SFSC’s Art Department. The student art is on display in the gallery through May 8.
Ricardo Mendiola of Fort Ogden walked away with the Max Gooding Best in Show Purchase Award for his large, gold leaf and acrylic painting titled “Paquette.” He received $400 in prize money. Max Gooding, an alumnus of SFSC’s Art Department, sponsors this top prize. Gooding, who went on to earn a degree in landscape architecture at the University of Florida, owns a landscape architecture consultancy, the Max Gooding Company, in Naples.
Tanglewood Art League also presented its eighth annual scholarship award. This year the league honored two students with the award: Jaimaris Mendez and Ricardo Mendiola each took home $300 for their submissions. The 2019 Student Art Show sponsors were the SFSC Alumni Association, Cathy Futral and Max Gooding. mofac.org
