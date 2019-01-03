Free parenting classes at DeSoto Library

As part of a new grant funded program for DeSoto County, the nonprofit Hanley Foundation starting this month offers a free parenting program at the DeSoto Public Library, 125 N. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. “Family time is time well spent” is the Hanley Foundation motto, and we want to keep that promise alive for all families in providing the best practices for parents to meet today’s parenting challenges with the skills to effectively communicate, encourage positive self-esteem, and provide guidance for your children to flourish. Simple and effective tools and techniques through Active Parenting Now help moms and dads gain a better understanding of how to effectively parent with positive results. The Active Parenting Now program is listed on SAMHSA’s Registry of Evidence-Based Programs and Practices. You must register by Jan. 7 to qualify for the free program.
This workshop will show effective ways to:
• use non-violent discipline techniques that work
• improve communication with your children
• teach responsibility and other important values
• handle problems as they come up
• cope with difficult topics such as drugs, violence and sex
• defuse power struggles with your children
• stimulate independence as your child grows older
• encourage your children to be their very best
The Hanley Foundation has secured grant funding to provide the Active Parenting Now program starting Jan. 15 from, 6-8 p.m. at the DeSoto Public Library. Christine Kortbein with the Hanley Foundation guides parents through the two-hour instruction, which includes the parent workbook and parenting session handouts, all free when registered by Jan. 7. Dates for the six sessions: Jan. 15, 22, 29, and Feb. 5, 12 and 19.
Although the program is designed to serve parents of children ages 5-12, it is effective for parents of younger and older children as well. To register or for details, call Christine Kortbein 608-355-9815, ckortbein@hanleyfoundation.org, or call the DeSoto Public Library, 863-993-4851.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.