Nocatee Elementary School is proud to present its April students of the month:

Sameer Rohoman

Grade: Kindergarten

Teacher: Mrs. Julie Hancock

Why nominated: Sameer was nominated by his teacher, Mrs. Hancock, who said Sameer each day had demonstrated responsibility with his online instruction. He has been independent with his lessons and has also been helpful to his family during this time.

Rafael Balbino

Grade: Fourth

Teacher: Mr. Brad Stradley

Why nominated: Rafael was nominated by his teacher, Mr. Stradley, who said Rafael had been working very hard online while completing every assignment in class and in specials! Rafael's work has been A+ across the board.

