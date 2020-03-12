Nocatee Elementary School students of the month for February are:
Daniel Davila, second grade, teacher, Ms. Christine Moss
Daniel was nominated by his teachers, Ms. Moss and Ms. Defeo, who said Daniel is attentive, participates in class, gets along with others, and works hard to finish his work.
Yaquelin Flores, fifth grade, teacher, Ms. Margaret Green
Yaquelin was nominated by the entire fifth-grade team, saying that: "Yaquelin is simply outstanding in all areas."
Arcadia's Kentucky Fried Chicken rewarded February's students of the month with a free meal!
