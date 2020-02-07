Fresh take: West Elementary notes
PHOTO PROVIDED

December and January

December's luncheon was provided by El Charro. They provided burritos, tamales, chips/salsa and quesadillas. Our very own head custodian,  Tommy Hillard, provided some yellow rice for the side! Delicious meal! 

January's luncheon was provided by Arcadia Church of God. This amazing group provided pork sandwiches/fried chicken, chips, coleslaw and a sweet dessert!

Thank you both so much for providing our staff with lunch to show your support!

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments