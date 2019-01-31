Last year was a time of some pretty remarkable comets. First, we had Comet 21/P Giacobini-Zinner, a short-period comet with an orbit around the sun of about 6.5 years, earning the designation “P” for periodic. Discovered in 1900 by Michael Giacobini in Nice, France, its return in 2018 saw it brighten to a magnitude of +8-+9. But in years past outbursts from this comet have brightened it to a magnitude of about +5. Comet 21/P Giacobini-Zinner is small — only about 1.24 miles in diameter — but it passed very close to the earth: only about 0.39 Astronomical Units (or about 36,252.765 miles) away from us, a short distance in astronomical terms.
Another comet from 2018 was 38P/Stephan-Oterma, a rather obscure short-period comet that only reached a magnitude of about +8 or +9.
Short-period comets are basically categorized into two groups: “Halley” type and “Jupiter” type. Halley-type comets have an orbit of greater than 20 years but less than 200 years. The most famous of these being Comet Halley, having a sun orbit of 76 years. Jupiter-type comets have an orbit of less than 20 years. Short-period comets are so named because they return to our skies in a relatively short period of time. But like a moth around a flame, each time they orbit our sun, they lose material and slowly burn up. Long-period comets can take thousands or even millions of years in their orbit. Comet 38P/Stephan-Oterma has an orbit of some 37 years and was discovered by Jerome Coggia at the Marseilles Observatory in January 1867.
Comet 46P/Wirtanen, another short-period comet, made its closest approach to earth in 70 years this past mid-December. It has a sun orbit of 5.4 years and was discovered by Carl A. Wirtanen in 1948 at the Lick Observatory, California.
To my eyes, none of these comets came within the realm of naked eye visibility. At least 7x50 binoculars or larger were required to see them.
Over the centuries comets were seen as omens, either good or bad for us here on earth. Augustus Caesar became emperor of Rome around the same time a great comet appeared in the sky, for instance, and this was widely seen as a sign that his reign would be blessed by the Roman gods.
Comets are comprised of three parts — a nucleus, a coma and a tail. The comet’s nucleus is often described as a “dirty snowball.” The coma develops around the nucleus as the comet nears the sun, giving the comet a fuzzy or hairy appearance. The tail grows as solar winds blow particles off the comet. The tail is always seen opposite the sun.
So if comets are seen as messengers or omens predicting news for the people of the earth, where do they come from? It is felt that short-period comets come from the Kuiper belt. That is a region in the outer solar system — beyond the eight major planets — that contains many small bodies. It is similar to the asteroid belt. But long-period comets are said to come from a theoretical place outside our solar system called the Oort cloud, home to millions of icy bodies (theorized by Dutch astronomer Jon Oort), where a gravitational tug from a passing body can send a flurry of these icy bodies into space, some of them towards our sun where they become trapped in an orbit in the sun’s gravity.
I had the opportunity last year to photograph two of these comets from my driveway under dark Sedona, Arizona, skies The third one, comet 38P/Stephan-Oterma, will still be visible this year, where it will be in the constellation Lynx and nearly circumpolar, or above the horizon, and in a better position for photography.
Former Arcadian Victor C. Rogus (F.R.A.S.) is a fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society, London, living in Sedona, Arizona.
