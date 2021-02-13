North Port Fire Rescue welcomed seven new firefighters/EMTs to the department earlier this month during a virtual swearing-in ceremony, which began a six-week orientation program before they are assigned to a shift.
The newest members of the department include Eric Walsh, Mathew Simmons, Jeffrey Gibble, Zachary Wiegele, Anthony Schiavo, Matthew Anderson and Saxon Wiskowski.
New K-9
The North Port Police Department is proud to announce the newest addition to it’s canine unit, K-9 Rio. This furry friend was donated by the Charlotte Community Foundation. K-9 Rio will be trained in the areas of explosives detection, tracking missing children/elderly, evidence recovery, and more. K-9 Rio is an 11-month-old German Shepherd from Hungary.
College news:
Skylar Rupert, of Port Charlotte, has been named to the president's list at Florida Polytechnic University in Lakeland.
Erynn Phillips, of Punta Gorda, made the dean's list at Hofstra University in New York.
Brooke Ollerenshaw, of Port Charlotte, made the dean's list at University of Cumberland in Kentucky.
Tori Thompson, of Port Charlotte, made the dean's list at University of Cumberland in Kentucky.
Daniel Rennie, Punta Gorda, made the dean's list at Bryant University in Rhode Island.
Cole Stokke, of Punta Gorda, graduated from the University of Iowa with two degrees: A bachelor of business administration in accounting and a bachelor of business administration in finance.
The following students were named to the dean's list at Tallahassee Community College:
Mia Bohl, of Punta Gorda
Delaney Mccoy, of Rotonda West
Amanda Schaar, of Punta Gorda
The following students were named to the dean's or president's list at The University of Alabama:
Emily Taylor, of Arcadia (dean's list)
Skyler Busse, of Port Charlotte (president's list)
Logan Hodel, of Port Charlotte (president's list)
Aiden Koss, of Port Charlotte (dean's list)
Emily Seviour, of Port Charlotte (president's list)
FSW history professor receives grant
Florida SouthWestern State College (FSW) history professor Brandon Jett was recently awarded a $4,500 grant from the American Society for Legal History for his digital history project "Lynching in LaBelle."
In 1926, Henry Patterson, a black man who was working on road construction in LaBelle, was wrongfully accused of assaulting a white woman and was lynched by dozens of white LaBelle residents. The accusations were proven false, and 14 white men were arrested for Patterson’s murder, and a grand jury trial began.
"However, the grand jury trial fell apart when witnesses were not called or no longer remembered what they testified to during the coroner’s inquest, and the defense attorneys made successful appeals to white solidarity with the grand jurors," Jett said. "After a three-day trial, the grand jury returned no true bill."
"Despite being the first time local prosecutors and the state of Florida attempted to prosecute participants in a lynch mob, the lynching in LaBelle has garnered relatively little attention," said Jett. "Only two articles in academic journals exist, a few online blogs discuss the events, and some locals have shared what they ‘know’ about the case."
The digital history project will include primary and secondary sources with information related to the lynching, biographies of those involved in the trial, official documents from the investigation, court records, and other artifacts that Jett and three students in his African American History course have collected. The documents will be analyzed and digitized on a dedicated website.
Email your good news to: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
