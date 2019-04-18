Graduation volunteer meeting set for April 25

The Project Graduation Committee has announced the 12th annual Project Graduation Celebration following graduation ceremonies on (Friday) May 31. The event focuses on the safety of graduates on one of the evenings with the highest statistics for teenage alcohol/drug influenced accidents and fatalities. The celebration is from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. at the DeSoto County High School gym. The evening provides entertainment, games, food and prizes for 2019 DCHS graduates and their guests.
The committee composed of parents, community members and its sponsor—the Drug Free DeSoto Coalition—have been busy all year planning and fundraising for this event. The time has come to recruit volunteers for this special night. We will be holding a mandatory volunteer meeting on April 25 at DeSoto Middle School, 420 E. Gibson St., Arcadia, in the conference room near the front office beginning at 6 p.m. Volunteers will be required to bring a driver’s license in order for a background check to be obtained. Please note that a background check from another facility, parent of a student or a school badge will not grant entrance to the Project Graduation party. Arrangements must be made through the volunteer coordinator in order to obtain entrance to the event.
For any questions regarding volunteering for the graduation party, call Elba Lipe at 863-990-0213, 863-993-9770.
If you are interested in an evening of fun, food, entertainment and most of all helping to keep teenagers safe, join our Project Graduation Team. We hope to see you at the meeting on April 25 at 6 p.m. at DeSoto Middle School.
