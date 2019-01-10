The DeSoto County Guardian ad Litem Program is court appointed to represent abused/neglected/abandoned children, advocating for their best interests. There are slightly under 100 children in the court system that local donors ensured had an exciting Christmas morning: Arcadia Moose Lodge 1327, Tonia Werner, the DeSoto County Clerk’s Office, Arcadia Rotary Club, 12th District Judge Don T. Hall, Pam Omar; Peace River Campground, Pam and Billy Gerhart, Catherine Waters, DeSoto Memorial Hospital employees, Fred’s Stage Coach, Eckerd Project Bridge, John Fraley, Diane Hall, Brittany Wilson, Margie Almack, Edith Wildt, the Children’s Guardian Fund; the Florida RV Trade Association and Brandi Long with the Williamson Group.
There will be Guardian ad Litem new volunteer training in Arcadia in February. For further information on becoming a child advocate volunteer, contact Sandee Woods, 863-993-4638, sandee.woods@gal.fl.gov
