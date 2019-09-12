Highlands Hammock events on Saturday

Highlands Hammock State Park is celebrating Literacy Day and Hispanic Heritage Month on Sept. 14.
The park is offering three activities for these special events beginning with a story hour on Saturday from 10-11 a.m. You are invited to join DeSoto Middle School staff member Eva Mendoza for a selection of stories and poems in Spanish and English that will delight adults as well as children.
Selections from Sol a Sol—a sweet, lyrical collection of poems that begins with the sunrise and ends with the setting sun and traditional folk tales from Cuba, Mexico and other Latin American countries—will be featured.
Following story hour, children may take a short nature hike with Ranger Laura McMullen which may also be credited as one Junior Ranger activity. At the end of the hike, Ranger McMullen will present the Junior Ranger Program to young people and their parents and guide them through the booklet. The combined nature activity and Junior Ranger Program are scheduled from 11 a.m. to approximately 12 p.m. The Junior Ranger Program is recommended for youngsters aged 7 to 12 years.
The story hour will be held in the Civilian Conservation Corps Museum, 5931 Hammock Road, Sebring. The nature activity and Junior Ranger Program will be held outdoors in the picnic area in proximity to the CCC Museum. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Park entry fees of $4 per single occupant vehicle and $6 per vehicle (up to eight people) apply. Park entry fees will be waived for visitors who present a library card, library book, or donate a new or gently used, family appropriate book to the park’s Little Free Library on Sept. 14 or Sept. 15.
863-386-6094, www.FloridaStateParks.org
