DeSoto County High School students of the month for January-February include Garrett Leath, Allison Cash, Carolyn Nieto, Aleaha Richardson, Ruben Sanchez-Gonzalez, Kevin Herrera and Jessica Kilgore. These academic achievers are recognized at the DeSoto Chamber’s monthly early bird, this last held at DeSoto Memorial Hospital.
