January is Move Over month and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles urges all motorists to move over for emergency and service vehicles stopped along the roadway.
Preliminarily in 2018, there were 231 crashes and almost 17,000 citations issued for motorists failing to move over. Highway Safety and the Florida Highway Patrol are partnering with the Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Police Chiefs Association, Florida Sheriffs Association and AAA-The Auto Club Group to ensure all law enforcement, first-responders, service and utility workers and Road Rangers Arrive Alive in 2019.
“When a crash occurs, law enforcement and first responders are there. When a disabled vehicle needs assistance, Road Rangers or tow truck drivers are there. When power lines need repairs, utility and service workers are there,” said DHSMV executive director Terry L. Rhodes. “The Move Over Law is in place to protect those who serve all of us on the roadways, giving them a safe space to do their jobs. Move Over, Florida, and help ensure that these public servants come home safely each day.”
The Move Over Law was added to section 316.126, Florida Statutes, in 2002. The statute, which was originally introduced in 1971, requires motorists to move or yield right-of-way to emergency vehicles and in 2014, utility and sanitation vehicles were added to the Move Over Law. The Move Over Law states that drivers must move over as soon as it is safe to do so for any authorized law enforcement, emergency or service vehicles displaying any visible signals while stopped on the roadside, including Road Rangers, sanitation vehicles and tow trucks. www.flhsmv.gov
