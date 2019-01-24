Keep moving forward!

Meet fifth-grader Austin Henning Austin Henning portrayed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for the Living Wax Museum project at West Elementary School. He chose Dr. King as the historical character that he wanted to study because “there’s a lot to learn from [Dr. King]. He’s an important part of history.” Henning was inspired by the civil rights’ pioneer’s words and speeches. One saying that he learned this week from his brother: Dr. King said, “If you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run, then walk. If you can’t walk, then crawl. But whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward.”

 PHOTO BY CAROL MAHLER
