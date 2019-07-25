This month, Links2Success held its 7th annual Leadership & Career Conference for DeSoto Middle and High School students. This year’s Title Sponsors included: Peace River Citrus Products and Suncoast Credit Union. This is the seventh year for the program and it was held on the campus of South Florida State College in Arcadia.

The Leadership & Career Conference is designed to provide exposure to career, confidence, leadership, and interest-building activities. The conference helped students develop a love for learning and set a goal to graduate and pursue post-secondary education opportunities. Each day, students were able to experience different careers in DeSoto County such as banking, STEM, judicial, government, law enforcement, nonprofit, healthcare and agriculture.

The local nonprofit founded by sisters Ashley and Maria Coone celebrated these students at their annual awards ceremony. “We are grateful for the many people, organizations and businesses who have helped us provided this free program to DeSoto students for the past seven years," Ashley Coone said. "These students receive invaluable first-hand experience in so many careers. Many of them leave with an idea about what career they want to pursue.”

Nearly 500 DeSoto students have graduated from the free program since in launched in 2013. The following students completed this year’s program:

Daniel Aguilar

Paulina Aguilar-Patino

Edgar Albiter

Damian Alvarez

Brooklyn Brown

Lesley Castillo

Natalya Cerna

Miguel Galaviz

Ices Jackson

Gloria Jackson

Brian Madriz

Sonia Martinez

Miguel Reyes

Briana Robles

Ana Sanchez

Karla Sanchez

Melissa Soto

Adrian Valdovinos

Angel Velasco

At a Glance

Links2Success

Facebook.com/linkstosuccess to view more photos from the summer program

www.links2success.org

Reminder

Back to School Fair, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., July 27, DeSoto Middle School, 420 E. Gibson, Arcadia

