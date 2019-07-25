This month, Links2Success held its 7th annual Leadership & Career Conference for DeSoto Middle and High School students. This year’s Title Sponsors included: Peace River Citrus Products and Suncoast Credit Union. This is the seventh year for the program and it was held on the campus of South Florida State College in Arcadia.
The Leadership & Career Conference is designed to provide exposure to career, confidence, leadership, and interest-building activities. The conference helped students develop a love for learning and set a goal to graduate and pursue post-secondary education opportunities. Each day, students were able to experience different careers in DeSoto County such as banking, STEM, judicial, government, law enforcement, nonprofit, healthcare and agriculture.
The local nonprofit founded by sisters Ashley and Maria Coone celebrated these students at their annual awards ceremony. “We are grateful for the many people, organizations and businesses who have helped us provided this free program to DeSoto students for the past seven years," Ashley Coone said. "These students receive invaluable first-hand experience in so many careers. Many of them leave with an idea about what career they want to pursue.”
Nearly 500 DeSoto students have graduated from the free program since in launched in 2013. The following students completed this year’s program:
Daniel Aguilar
Paulina Aguilar-Patino
Edgar Albiter
Damian Alvarez
Brooklyn Brown
Lesley Castillo
Natalya Cerna
Miguel Galaviz
Ices Jackson
Gloria Jackson
Brian Madriz
Sonia Martinez
Miguel Reyes
Briana Robles
Ana Sanchez
Karla Sanchez
Melissa Soto
Adrian Valdovinos
Angel Velasco
At a Glance
Links2Success
Facebook.com/linkstosuccess to view more photos from the summer program
Reminder
Back to School Fair, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., July 27, DeSoto Middle School, 420 E. Gibson, Arcadia
