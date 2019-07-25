The Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading received national recognition for its efforts in 2018.
The campaign, which has partnered in DeSoto schools, received Pacesetter Honors, which highlights members of the Grade-Level Reading Network who are able to make measurable progress toward their goal of helping students improve their reading skills.
The Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading includes Charlotte, DeSoto, Manatee and Sarasota counties. According to a news release, it is the only four-county initiative to receive the honors.
The campaign aims to help all children, with particular focus on those in low-income areas, read on grade level by the time they’re in the third grade.
“Recognition as a Pacesetter affirms the vital work taking place daily in our community to help our children—especially those from low-income families—overcome the barriers to attaining one of the most vital skills for their continued success in the classroom and beyond,” said Beth Duda, director of the Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading for The Patterson Foundation.
Grade-Level Reading has initiatives in more than 300 communities in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Alberta, Canada.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
