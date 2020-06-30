Florida parents whose children are eligible for free or reduced price school meals will receive Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) funds.

Existing SNAP customers with a child receiving free or reduced-price school meals will find the funds automatically added to their current EBT card. For anyone else, the P-EBT card will be mailed to your home address.

Eligible families will receive a one-time benefit of $5.70 per day for 55 days per child, which amounts to about $313.50 per child.

In Charlotte County, only two of the district’s 20 schools are not on free breakfast and lunch programs — the majority of the county’s 15,500 public school students receive a free breakfast and lunch every day.

In Sarasota County, about 50% of students are eligible for free and reduced price lunches, and in DeSoto County, 100% of students qualify.

If you have not received your benefit, you can call 1-833-311-0321.

