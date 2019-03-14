Latest News
- DeSoto Students of the Month, 03/14/19
- RV having fun?, 03/14/19
- Music to everyone's ears, 03/14/19
- L&E Club's 'Florida Cracker BBQ'
- DeSoto obituaries, 03/14/19, Roan, Beaudoin, Dickens, Robinson
- Grady, In Memoriam, 03/14/19
- Comet tales: 'Secrets of the universe reveal themselves'
- DeSoto sheriff releases 2018 report, 03/14/19
- Luke Wilson cartoon, 03/14/19
- Zepeda's strong game but missed chances in 10-2 loss
- Steele untouchable in no-hitter over Mustangs
- Pioneer Day and BBQ, 15th annual festival is Saturday
- Stunner: Mosaic rezoning possible in January 2023
- Coming Thursday: Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo and parade photos
- Glasnow rounds into form, bullpen shaky
- Alexa Pano, 14, in hunt at SKYiGOLF Championship at Charlotte Harbor National
- Pirates score late win 10-2
- Regional water authority's 50-year permit, affects DeSoto
- QX60, Infiniti's right-sized answer for families
- Power conscious people make a difference
- Tiny Changes: Mindset, attitude and commitment, Marilyn McConnell, 03/07/19
- What's the lesson for the community?
- All that racquet: Bulldogs sweep Booker
- Ride on: March is Florida Bicycle Month
- Bats come alive in 12-2 win over Avon Park
- Tutoring bus, Bookmobile set for rollout
- Seeing red, educators rally at DeSoto courthouse
- How the West was won (at least in my mind), Luke Wilson column, 03/07/19
- DeSoto letters to the editor, 03/07/19
- Comet tales: Lightbulb could ruin Halley's arrival
- DeSoto agriculture briefs, 03/07/19
- Curiouser and curiouser, delivering more than mail
- Here we go: Spring travel drives gas higher
- Twentieth Century Lit Club: Chinese welcoming, famous aviator
- Sweet smell of citrus!
- Meet the Fugates: ministering in Guatemala, part 2
- Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo, 'grandaddy's' 91st season
- Heartland Senior Games, a February to remember!
- Mardi Gras Florida-style, Saturday at Live Oak
- Around Town, 03/07/19
- Budget disaster kit in 20 weeks: Week 8
- Mane Street improvement
- Semper fi, honoring our own
- Connecting with old friends
- Celebrating Black History Month
- DeSoto County obituaries, Huey, Sarles, Mansfield Sr., Roan, 03/07/19
- Meet Mac Martin: Expanding beyond DeSoto Co.
- Success is a choice, practice and learn
- 10 funniest words, according to science (Grammar Guy)
- Congratulations DMH volunteers
