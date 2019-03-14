Music to everyone’s ears

Christmas arrived a few months early for a pair of DeSoto Middle School youngsters. But Micah Mobley and Evelyn Pineda had to earn their gifts, however, submitting a winning essay as to why a musical instrument would better their lives. Here’s the story: DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. James Stutler had donated a trumpet to Christie Cooley’s band class, but had asked students showing interest in the instrument to express themselves in writing. Since both Micah and Evelyn wrote beautifully, Stutler and DeSoto Sheriff’s Dep. Brandon Bierman split the purchase of a second trumpet. Micah shared that musical instruments would burden the family budget; Evelyn that she wished to teach music and pursue a musical career. The event is another example of what’s right in DeSoto County. Pictured are Stutler (left), Micah, Evelyn and Bierman, who is the School Resource Officer.

 PHOTO BY PRISCILLA MCDANIEL
