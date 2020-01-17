Name: Adrian Mar
Grade: First
Teacher: Ms. Julia Clayton
His story: Adrian was nominated by his teacher, Ms. Clayton, who said Adrian helps without being asked, works well with all classmates, follows directions and is a good friend to others.
Name: Andrea Dominguez-Antonio
Grade: Fifth
Teacher: Mr. Shane Buchans
Her story: Andrea was nominated by the entire fifth-grade team. Andrea obtained honor roll each quarter. Her teacher said she has outstanding optimism, is fearless, unique and exceeds fifth-grade expectations.
