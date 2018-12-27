New research from Junior Achievement and Ernst & Young LLP, found that 41 percent of teens would consider starting their own business as a career option.
Four programs in the area help students to explore their entrepreneurial side.
Here’s a look at them:
1.) Interdisciplinary Entrepreneurship Degree at FGCU:
The program which started in 2017 is an interdisciplinary program, that allows students to take a core set of courses (33 credits) in entrepreneurship, and half their courses in any other discipline. Some of the required courses include: entrepreneurship & creativity, launching your business, and new venture capital management, to name a few.
Students can choose courses from other disciplines like arts and sciences, engineering, education, health & human services, or any other discipline in which they think they may want to start their own business. The student must have 120 credits to obtain this degree.
“Entrepreneurs don’t just come from business, often times they find ideas that their interested in creating businesses around that they found in their own fields,” said Dr. Sandra Kauanui, Director of the Institute of Entrepreneurship.
The degree is based on the lean start up approach. “How do I build something to test it and innovate without spending enormous amounts of money to determine if we have something viable that the market wants,” she said.
Students can come from all over campus to work on their start-ups through an “incubator”. They can get help from full-time entrepreneurs in residence and staff, as well as mentors in the community.
Kauanui said there have been 39 businesses that started in the incubator, which generated over $2 million in gross revenue.
2.) FGCU Complete Degree Program for working adults:
“What’s unique about FGCU complete is that it is offered for working adults, offered in a more accelerated rate,” said Kristen Vanselow, director of FGCU’s Complete Degree Program.
She added that the program lets adults take courses that may be 8 weeks long rather than 16.
The program kicked off in January and was piloted in Charlotte County at the Herald Court Centre with five students in the course.
“I think it is such a unique and individualized program it really can meet the needs of any student interested in pursuing the creative side of the business world,” Vanselow said.
3.) Business Management & Analysis at Charlotte Technical College:
As a high school dual enrollment program, this course intends to teach students forms of business ownership, business law, accounting, financial concepts, and more.
Director of Charlotte Technical College Deelynn Bennett said in the beginning of the semester, students will be thinking about what kind of business they want to start, who their customers are, and practice business planning.
Bennett said the program is an “opportunity for students to earn industry standard certification that they can add on their resume.”
She explained students will also be required to come up with sample business plans.
The program takes three years to complete, and students can take two courses a year. After that, they will receive an entrepreneurship in small business certificate.
“Students can be hired by an office, get a small office job, and may even have the skill set to be able to do some web design,” Bennett said.
“It’s a great program for those students that are looking to go right into the workplace, because they’re going to learn a lot about the background of operating a business, the behind the scenes of HR. It gives them [students] a good look at what the principles of business really are,” she said.
JA Launch program for High School Students:
Junior Achievement’s (JA) Launch program connects students with entrepreneurs in the community. Entrepreneurs in various fields speak with students about their specific journey.
Last year, JA Launch served 600 students in Collier County, and are hoping to serve more students in the future as the program expands.
“It gives them an opportunity to feel empowered, to hear about others that thought of an idea, to be encouraged to share their stories and highlights, what motivated them, who their mentors were, who was their support, kind of what they can expect in their entrepreneurship journey,” said CEO and president of Junior Achievement, Angela Fisher.
JA encourages speakers during their speech to ask students if anyone would like to share a possible business idea. Then, they encourage the entrepreneur to provide insight for them, possible steps, and what they should or should not do.
“Any time you connect young people with someone in the community, I think it helps draw the connection,” said Fisher.
