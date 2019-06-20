Promotions and a new hire

DeSoto County schools at a recent school board meeting introduced a new administrator and a filling of openings with current staff, including West Elementary principal Ryan Bruck (left), coming from Lee County, and the promotion of DeSoto Middle School principal Michelle Derpich, and Leslie Kisela to assistant principal at DeSoto Middle. Dave Bremer had announced he would remain as principal at DeSoto High.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
