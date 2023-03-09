Research says going to school at 7:30 a.m., or earlier, is not conducive to learning.
"You can walk into school at 7:15 a.m. and see a lot of heads down on their desk," Charlotte County School Board member Bob Segur said.
Research says going to school at 7:30 a.m., or earlier, is not conducive to learning.
"You can walk into school at 7:15 a.m. and see a lot of heads down on their desk," Charlotte County School Board member Bob Segur said.
The Florida Legislature wants to do something about that.
A Florida House panel is proposing a new law to make it mandatory that middle schools not start classes before 8 a.m. and high school students would not be required to start class before 8:30 a.m.
It's an idea that drew mostly praise from from educators, but also raised some concerns.
"If you read the research, it makes perfect sense," Segur said. "But for high school kids who work, and unfortunately a lot of them do to help their families out, we run into some problems."
The problems come in them getting to work on time. It can also affect athletic teams, he said.
"Say a Charlotte team is playing down at Naples. One or two things have to happen. They have to leave before school is out and miss class time, or they leave later and get home late ... Academically, though, it would be beneficial."
Sarasota County School Board vice chair Karen Rose likes the possibility of mandatory start times.
"I agree with a change in start times for middle schoolers and high schoolers," she said in an email to The Daily Sun. "There is significant research on school start times for adolescents and teenagers. Collectively, the research supports the starting times reflected in the legislature’s proposal."
A News Service of Florida story said the change would impact high schools the most. It quoted a state report that says 48% of public high schools start before 7:30 a.m., 19% start before 8 a.m. and another 9% start before 8:30 a.m.
Rep. John Temple, R-Wildwood, who filed HB733 to control starting times, said research shows teens need eight to nine hours of sleep each night but have trouble falling asleep before 11 p.m. He believes a later start time for classes would lead to better academic performance.
“I think about the priorities," said Temple, director of professional learning and accountability for the Sumter County School Board. "What is the focus? As an educator, what are we there to do? And it’s the academics, it’s the training and getting them ready to be productive citizens. And what is the best way to do that to prepare them for a lifelong success?”
”And adjusting that start time would definitely have a positive impact.”
Besides athletics and the issues with students who work, Democrats questioned if the later start times would affect parents who had their own work schedules to deal with.
If the bill passes, school districts would have until July 1, 2026, to carry out later start times. Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, has filed an identical bill (SB 1112) in the Senate.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.