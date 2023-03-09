Bus dropoff

Buses drop of students at Punta Gorda Middle School on the first day of the 2022-23 school year. Public middle schools in Charlotte County start at 9:10 a.m. High schools start at 7:10 a.m.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

Research says going to school at 7:30 a.m., or earlier, is not conducive to learning.

"You can walk into school at 7:15 a.m. and see a lot of heads down on their desk," Charlotte County School Board member Bob Segur said.


