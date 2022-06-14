SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board spent nearly 90 minutes at a workshop Tuesday discussing a part of the superintendent's contract renewal.
One item — a provision that would require a super majority vote (4 out of 5 to renew or terminate the contract) — in particular was given much attention.
"Dr. Asplen's attorney thought it was important to include this in the contract," Chair Jane Goodwin said. "This contract is between the superintendent and the Board — not the public."
Board member Bridget Ziegler said she is concerned about the provision that would require a supermajority vote when it comes to renewing or terminating the superintendent's contract.
"FSBA said they would recommend against this clause in 2020," Ziegler said, referring to the Florida School Boards Association. "The historic nature of this is very real. This brings back some very bad memories of when we we last had this type of vote in a contract. I would like it to be a simple majority."
Asplen said he was not here for the commotion of the last supermajority vote.
"My labor attorney said to include it because of the political turmoil out there," he said. "I personally could go with either way the (School) Board wants. If I know I'm not doing a good job and it's time to go, I will leave on my own. The last thing I want to cause is more problems."
Board member Tom Edwards said a change of superintendent right now would be "a disaster."
"It would take away all of the great work (Asplen has) done over the past two years," Edwards said. "I am not in favor of supermajority."
Board member Karen Rose said she will not support the supermajority vote.
"I think performance-based trends should be the focus of a simple vote," Rose said.
Board member Shirley Brown said she was in agreement with the supermajority vote.
"I think it would help keep the politics out," she said.
In the final renew of the contract, Goodwin asked School Board attorney Michael McKinley to do away with supermajority wording in the contract and return to a simple vote of 3-2.
The board will vote on the contract at its June 21 meeting.
COMPENSATION
The contract states that the School Board shall pay the superintendent a base salary of $227,000 per year, with a supplemental salary of $900 per month for vehicle and business expenses.
Several members talked about increasing the $900 supplemental salary to $1,000 per month due to gas prices.
"Why don't we just keep it as it is?" he said. "I just want to be treated like everyone else."
Asplen's contract also stipulates the board will contribute a sum equal to 15 percent of his salary to a retirement plan.
