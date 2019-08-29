By DeSoto High
staff report
The Class of 2020 enjoyed their first-ever Senior Tailgate Party before the home game against Charlotte on Friday evening.
Close to 100 seniors arrived at the high school bus loop before the game and enjoyed hot dogs, taki bowls and soft drinks. Seniors enjoyed playing games, listening to music, country linedancing, and making sure everyone knew they were there ... with sidewalk chalk.
“This was an initiative by teacher and cross-country coach Julie Chidsey,” Principal Dave Bremer said. “She and I were talking over the summer about doing more fun, memorable activities for the students, and this was one of them.”
Ms. Chidsey and her husband brought the grill, coolers and supplies to the bus loop and hoped some seniors would show. At 5:15 p.m., the first few cars started to trickle in. By 5:45, close to 100 students were dancing, playing games and just having a good time.
“I would say it was a huge success,” Mr. Bremer said. “It was a crowd of good students having fun with each other’s company. We hope to have more of these type of activities for our students.”
