I was told that Adrian Cline has an extensive collection of Franklin Delano Roosevelt memorabilia. Mr. Roosevelt, or FDR, was our country’s 32nd president and is remembered for leading us through major chapters of American history. They don’t seem to make such leaders anymore.
I made an appointment with Mr. Cline at the School District of DeSoto County administration offices. During our time together, I learned quite a bit about FDR’s public and private life. I also learned a little bit about the collector, the district’s long-serving and accomplished superintendent who started as a teacher many years ago.
I arrived a few minutes early for our meeting and was greeted by Heather Murphy, a public relations assistant. She introduced me to Ana Magana, executive assistant to the superintendent. Pleasant music is piped into the waiting area and hallways. It is a professional place with a hometown feel.
As I walked into Mr. Cline’s office, I was in a rectangle of hundreds of books, pictures, photographs, clocks, saucers and cups and lamps, all relating to FDR. Everything was presented in a way that made the room very inviting. Most items were on display; others were functional, used in the course of everyday business. An FDR lamp lit a portion of the desk, while an FDR clock, close to 80 years old, still keeps perfect time, for example.
I heard a booming “Hello, Mr. Peters” coming from behind. I turned around and was greeted by a smiling face and outstretched hand: “Good afternoon, Mr. Cline,” I replied. We spoke for a few minutes, and the subject quickly changed to Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
“I see you’re a collector,” I said ... and that’s all I needed to say.
Adrian began, “It all started in 1986; I became interested in FDR, the time in which he lived and served.”
Cline’s interests increased as he discovered the huge impact Roosevelt had had on the world stage, and at the same time the prejudices and doubts of a handicapped leader confined to a wheelchair.
“Roosevelt was 39 when he suffered his attack of polio, the effects were permanent, but with help from Eleanor, his wife, and a few friends, he never gave up,” Cline shared.
Adrian’s favorite story about FDR began on Sept. 16, 1940, when the Selective Service Act was passed, and FDR initiated a peacetime draft. He was convinced that we were going to get pulled into the conflict between Germany and the rest of Europe. The process of implementing the draft involved Henry Stimpson, Secretary of War, pulling numbers which represented groups of names from a glass jar. He would then hand each of these numbers to FDR, who wanted people to know, through photos and articles in the press, that he was the one responsible for drafting our young men into the military, even though it was very unpopular at the time.
“The thing that Roosevelt did during his administration that most influences life today, in my opinion, was that the government before FDR was not involved to a great extent in the lives of its citizens. Because he was faced with the Great Depression, FDR initiated many of the work programs under the ‘New Deal’ to help people. The Social Security Act, WPA (Works Progress Administration), AAA (Agricultural Administration Act), Civilian Conservation Corps, and many other programs were started to provide financial security, and put people to work. All of these programs shifted the role of government from being isolated, to one that extended across the country,” Adrian said.
He concluded that “it is commonly believed by many scholars that the three greatest presidents were; Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, and Franklin Delano Roosevelt, in that order. Because of the impact FDR has had on the political system in this country; since his death, every president in some way has compared himself to FDR.”
I discovered something about Adrian Cline from the traits he thought were important in FDR, those rare things that define such people’s strengths and character. Sort of a throwback to different times. This tells me that Adrian Cline is a person trying to improve constantly. And also troubled that he must fortify DeSoto schools, defend places still innocent inside but more and more scary outside.
It was my pleasure spending time with him.
Sidebar: At the appropriate time, Adrian Cline’s huge collection of letters, newspaper articles, donor gifts, personal items and photographs go to the FDR Presidential Library and Museum in Hyde Park, N.Y. You are invited to view these things at school administration offices. 863.494.4222 (ext. 1000)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.