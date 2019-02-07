Peace River Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held a Jan. 8 meeting at the Arcadia Beef O’ Brady’s. In attendance were Sharon Shatney, Shirley Dooley, Charlotte Orr, Roxann Dewhurst, Rachel Lewis, Ruth Dunn, Marilyn Gallant and Valorie Sidorski. Guest was Alice Davidson.
Our program was presented by Alice on how to take your family photos and turn them into wall hangings, blankets, bedspreads and pillows. Instead of doing a genealogy chart, you can take your family photos—as many generations as you have—and do a wall-hanging, photo-genealogy chart. She displayed a blanket made with bear photos and Marilyn Gallant brought in pictures of a bedspread made with all her family pictures going back several generations into the 1800s. Our hostess was Ruth Dunn.
Minutes from 2018
At the October meeting, members present were Sharon Shatney, Shirley Dooley, Charlotte Orr, Ruth Dunn, Muriel Hall, Valorie Sidorski, with guests Marilyn Gallant and Valerie Colbert, Florida State Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, or FSSDAR, Vice Chair/Membership for this area. The program was given by Shirley Dooley on how to take your family history and genealogy research and create a family history book.
November’s meeting program was on card-art crafts given by Marilyn Gallant, who was awaiting membership approval from the NSDAR (National Society of the DAR) in Washington, D.C.
Members in attendance were Sharon Shatney, Shirley Dooley, Charlotte Orr, Ruth Dunn, Roxanne Dewhurst, Muriel Hall, Marilyn Gallant and Valorie Sidorski. Members brought pictures of their relatives who served in various military campaigns in celebration of Veterans Day. Muriel Hall’s brother was Lt. Col. Don Holmes Fisher, a WWII veteran who served with the U.S. Marine Corps Black Sheep squadron, also serving in Korea and Vietnam.
Those interested in coming to a meeting, even if you don’t know if you have a Revolutionary War ancestor, we offer free assistance in helping you find out if you do. We welcome seasonal and year-round residents to join our chapter. We meet on second Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m., at Beef O’ Bradys, 1703 E. Oak, October through May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.