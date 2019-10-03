Thank you to DeSoto Memorial Hospital for sponsoring the West Elementary School staff luncheon in August. The ribs, cole slaw and baked beans were perfect!
Thank you to Danny's foodtruck for setting up in our bus loop for our WES staff luncheon in September! There was a gracious $300 donation from an anonymous donor, which the WES Cowboy Boosters matched in order to make this happen. We also had a nice surprise of pumpkin cheesecake bites dropped off from DeSoto Habitat!
Thank you all for taking the time to show our staff appreciation! If you are interested in signing up for a month, please email cowboyboosters@desotocountyschooldistrict.com.
